Leeds United tipped to land £10m Liverpool winger, Derby County target Arsenal defender, Cardiff City set to announce £5.5m summer signing - Championship rumours
Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham City, Nottingham Forest, Derby County and Ipswich Town all feature in today's round-up.
Wednesday 31 July 2019 08:54
Here are all the latest headlines and rumours from around the league today...
Leeds United have been tipped to land Liverpool winger Ryan Kent in a 10m move, with Rangers struggling to reach the Reds' asking price. (Daily Star)
other
Sheffield Wednesday look like they could miss out on signing their former loanee Josh Onomah, with Huddersfield Town understood to be in pole position to secure a loan deal for the Spurs midfielder. (Football Insider)
other
Derby County's hopes of bringing Liverpool winger Harry Wilson back in on loan have been dealt a blow, as the Reds are said to be looking to sell the 22-year-old this summer. (Sky Sports)
other
Birmingham City are said to be ready to break their transfer record to land Inter striker George Puscas, who shone in the summer Euro U21 tournament in France. (Football Italia)
other
View more