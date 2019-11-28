Leeds United target £13 million-rated midfielder, Everton and Newcastle United to battle Arsenal over Nottingham Forest defender, Newcastle United cool interest in £20m rated winger - Championship rumours

Here is today's round-up of headlines from around the Championship.

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is said to be a "huge admirer" of Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney, although it is unclear whether he would look to pursue a player with a contract running until 2024. (Football Insider)

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has admitted that at least two goalkeepers slipped through the net over the summer, before the club eventually signed Christian Walton on loan.

Bristol City are understood be eager to use their option to extend midfielder Niclas Eliasson's contract at the club by a year. He's made three assists in his last three games. (Bristol Post)

Newcastle United are said to have cooled their interest in Hull City star Jarrod Bowen, and will look to recruit more affordable options than the £20m rated winger in the January window. (Shields Gazette)

Fenerbahce are looking to test Reading's resolve to keep summer signing George Puscas, and could give them the chance to cash in on their talent for €10m in the near future. (Sport Witness)

Everton and Newcastle United are looking to rival Arsenal in their pursuit of Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall, as they also look to shore up their defences in the new year. (Mirror)

Leeds United are believed to already be looking at potential replacement for Eddie Nketiah, should he return to Arsenal in January. Liverpool's Rhian Brewster is one name that's been linked to the club this week. (Football League World)

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has insisted that forward Fernando Forestieri will be given game time in the coming weeks, amid calls to see the Argentinian ace back in action. (Sheffield Star)

Derby County goalkeeper Scott Carson has suggested the club wouldn't be able to recall him from Man City in January, amid widespread criticism of their struggling stopper Kelle Roos. (The 72)