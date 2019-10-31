Leeds United sweating over loanee's recall clause, Brentford and Millwall have both been fined £14,000, Are Rangers lining up a move for Preston North End keeper? - Championship rumours

In today's Championship round-up, news from, Boro, Derby County, Leeds Utd, Blackburn Rovers and PNE.

Brentford and Millwall have both been fined £14,000 for failing to control their players, following the ruckus between the two sides during the Bees' dramatic 3-2 win at Griffin Park earlier in the month. (BBC Football)

Ex-Cardiff City player Lex Immers has revealed he was so homesick during his time at the club that he told his agent he'd give up his lucrative deal and become a painter, if it secured his exit. (Sport Witness)

Middlesbrough are set to remain patient with new manager Jonathan Woodgate, despite their former player's side lying in 22nd place in the Championship without a win since mid-September. (Daily Mirror)

Derby County have announced that they've terminated the contract of captain Richard Keogh, after he refused to take a hefty pay cut following involvement in a widely-publicised drink-driving incident. (The Guardian)

Leeds United are said to be sweating over a recall clause in star loanee Ben White's contract, that could see him recalled by Brighton in January, should the Seagulls require backup. (The 72)

Leeds look to be moving closer to making their latest major contract announcement, with key midfielder Mateusz Klich understood to be on the verge of signing a new deal. (Football Insider)

Blackburn Rovers have confirmed that their defender Joe Grayson will be out of action for the rest of the season, after having surgery on a hamstring injury. (Daily Mail)

Scottish Premiership side Rangers are rumoured to be lining up a January swoop for Preston North End keeper Declan Rudd, whose contract at Deepdale expires next summer. (Football League World)