Leeds United rejected Burnley offer for Kalvin Phillips, Blackburn Rovers eye Vitesse defender and Bristol Cityset to confirm the signing of Monaco's £7m wonderkid Today's football news features, Leeds Utd, Tottenham Hotspur, Blackburn Rovers, Fulham and Hull City. Here is all the latest... Leeds United are said to have rejected a fresh attempt to prise Kalvin Phillips away from the club, despite Burnley reportedly offering a cash sum plus striker Matej Vydra. (The Sun) Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye could be set for a big money move to Ligue 1 side Monaco, as the Potters look to cash in on the Senegal international. (Yahoo Sport) Sheffield Wednesday are said to be willing to let Portugal international Lucas Joao leave on loan, despite him scoring in their 3-1 win over Reading on Saturday. (The Sun) Tottenham Hotspur are set to offer former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Josh Onomah to Fulham, to sweeten a 30m deal for their teenage sensation Ryan Sessegnon. (Daily Mail)