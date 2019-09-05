Leeds United linked with surprise move for 19-year-old defender, Tottenham Hotspur winger could be set to leave Leeds United, Chelsea linked with Wigan Atheltic wonderkid - Championship rumours

These are the latest headlines from the Championship.

Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke could be set to leave Leeds United in January, with Spurs eager for him to play regular first team football elsewhere on loan. (Football.London)

Sheffield Wednesday are likely to have to fork out £1m if they're to acquire the services of Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley - a fee which Huddersfield Town met before the manager rejected them. (Daily Mail)

Derby County have confirmed their centre-back Max Hunt has completed a loan move to Conference Premier side Aldershot Town, as he looks to continue his impressive development. (Derby Telegraph)

Leeds United have been linked with a surprise January move for Hamilton's 19-year-old defender George Stanger, who has been capped at youth level for New Zealand. (Glasgow Evening Times)

West Bromwich Albion are hopeful of welcoming both Kieran Gibbs and Conor Townsend back to the side after the international break, with manager Slaven Bilic confirming they're close to full fitness. (Birmingham Mail)

Former Hull City and Sheffield United manager Nigel Adkins has emerged as the new, 1/2 odds-on favourite for the Huddersfield Town job, as the Terriers move closer to appointing a new manager. (Sky Bet)

Swansea City have appointed their legendary former player Leon Britton as their new sporting director. He made 520 appearances for the club during his career. (BBC Sport)

Chelsea are the latest side to be linked with Wigan Atheltic wonderkid Joe Gelhardt, who is also understood to be a target for both Liverpool and Everton. (Goal)

Fulham youngster Steven Sessegnon is believed to be a target for Spurs, who signed his twin brother, Ryan, for £25m on deadline day in the summer transfer window. (The Sun)