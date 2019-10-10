Leeds United linked with Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, Wigan Athletic manager bookies' favourite for Sunderland job, Brentford has successfully tied down star winger - Championship rumours

Here are all the headlines from the Championship on Thursday, October 10, 2019.

Leeds United have been tipped with a shock move for Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, should Marcelo Bielsa decide to leave the Whites upon the expiry of his current deal next summer. (The Sun)

Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook is currently the bookies' favourite to take the vacant manager position at Sunderland, although he faces stiff competition from ex-Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel. (Wigan Today)

Goalkeeper Jordan Archer, who was released by Millwall at the end of last season, is said to be training with Aston Villa, as the Scotland international looks to find himself a new club. (Daily Mail)

Sheffield Wednesday's Massimo Luongo has admitted that he's not played as much first team as he would have hoped this season, but has pledged to remain patient and take his chances when they arise. (Sheffield Star)

Barnsley and Reading are set to continue their quest to secure new managers, with Bobby Hassell tipped to manage the former, and Mark Hughes the favourite to take the reins at the latter. (Sky Bet)

Brentford has successfully tied down star winger Sergi Canos to a new four-year deal, after fighting off interest from the likes of Russian side FC Krasnador over the summer. (BBC Sport)

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has revealed that Chelsea are delighted with the progress of their loanee Conor Gallagher, who has played an integral role in the Addicks' fine start to the campaign. (Metro)

Leeds United's director of football Victor Orta has hinted that the club may not do much transfer business in January, suggesting that the slim pickings available put him off pursuing deals. (HITC)

Hull City starlet Jacob Greaves, who is currently on loan at Cheltenham Town, has admitted that he could be tempted to extend his stay with the club, after being named the League Two Young Player of the Month. (West London Sport)