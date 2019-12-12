Leeds United join hunt to sign exciting Hutchison Vale youngster, Cardiff City target Almeria winger, Burnley eye January move for Derby County right-back - Championship rumours

Have your say

These are the latest headlines and rumours from across the league.

Doubts are emerging over the future of Leeds loanee Eddie Nketiah after the striker was an unused sub in the Whites’ 2-0 win over Hull. He is yet to start in the Championship this term. (The Athletic)

Doubts are emerging over the future of Leeds loanee Eddie Nketiah after the striker was an unused sub in the Whites 2-0 win over Hull. He is yet to start in the Championship this term.

Leeds United and Derby County have joined Sunderland, Celtic, West Ham and Wolves in the chase to sign exciting Hutchison Vale youngster Bruno Davidson. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Nottingham Forest look set to lose midfielder Rafa Mir with Wolverhampton Wanderers set to recall him ahead of a potential return to Spain. (El Periodico de Aragorn)

Cardiff City boss Neil Harris wants to sign Almeria winger Gaspar Panadero, and the 22-year-old Spaniard is said to be keen on a move to the Welsh side. (AS)

Derby County could face a battle to keep hold of right-back Jayden Bogle with Burnley considering a January swoop for the 18-year-old. (The Athletic)

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer admits he expects to receive January bids for Lyle Taylor with Brentford, Bristol City, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest all interested. (News Shopper)

Meanwhile, Bees youngster Jaden Brissett, 18, is subject to interest from Charlton Athletic, QPR and Aston Villa after catching the eye in the club’s second string. (Daily Mail)

Brentford striker Ollie Watkins insists he is happy at Griffin Park, despite talk of Sheffield United preparing a bid for him in January. (Sky Sports)

Stoke City are prepared to listen to offers for midfielder Badou Ndiaye with Schalke, Mainz and Trabzonspor all exploring a potential deal. (Football Insider)