Leeds United join Crystal Palace in the race to snap up Liverpool goal-machine, Leeds Utd also linked with a £7.5m move for Burnley striker, West Ham United eye swoop for ex-Millwall goalkeeper - Championship news

Here are the Championship headlines and rumours from around the rest of the media.

Leeds United are said to have joined the likes of Crystal Palace in the race to snap up Liverpool and England youth goal-machine Rhian Brewster, as the Reds look to secure their youngster first team football. (Mirror)

Hull City manager Grant McCann has revealed that star player Jarrod Bowen is fully focused on his football, despite being continually linked with a move to the Premier League.

Aston Villa could look to reignite their interest in Brentford winger Said Benrahma in January, after being put off by the Bees' lofty £20m valuation of the Algerian ace last summer. (Sky Sports)

Turkish side Trabzonspor are continuing to monitor a number of Championship midfielders, and are set to launch a bid for want-away Hull City man Markus Henriksen in the new year. (Sport Witness)

Middlesbrough are said to have made an enquiry over the possibility of loaning Sheffield United defender Kieron Freeman, as they prepare for a fierce battle against relegation. (Team Talk)

Leeds United have been linked with a £7.5m raid for Burnley striker Matej Vydra, who is likely to be sold by the Clarets in the upcoming transfer window. (Various)

Ex-Aston Villa striker Darren Bent has urged his former club to chase Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, arguing that he'd be an ideal fit for a side bursting with creative potential. (Football Insider)

West Ham United are believed to be mulling over a swoop for ex-Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer, as they look to find a more reliable option between the sticks. (The Guardian)

Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher has claimed that his side's recent spate of conceding late goals has been down to individual errors, and insisted that they will pick up points once they cut them out. (Sheffield Star)