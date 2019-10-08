Leeds United increase interest in Coventry City's teenage full-back, Bristol City eye move for ex-Swansea City striker, Burnley striker open to a permanent QPR switch - Championship rumours

Here are all the latest headlines from around the Championship.

Leeds United are said to be upping their interest in Coventry City's teenage full-back Sam McCallum, and could look to lure him away from the League One side in January. (Football Insider)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking increasingly likely to recall winger Jack Clarke from Leeds United in January, having grown frustrated by the player's lack of first team opportunities on his current loan spell. (Team Talk)

Sheffield Wednesday ace Massimo Luongo has pulled out of Australia's international break clash against Nepal with a knee injury. However, the club are hopeful of having him back to face Cardiff City next week. (Sheffield Star)

Bristol City are rumoured to be pursuing a move for ex-Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony, as they look to secure cover for loanee Benik Afobe, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with injury. (The 72)

Brentford striker Ollie Watkins has insisted that his sole focus is scoring goals and succeeding goals for the Bees this season, following rumours linking him with a January move to Sheffield United. (West London Sport)

Burnley striker Nahki Wells has revealed he could be open to a permanent switch to Queens Park Rangers, after making a fine starting to his second season on loan with the Hoops. (Football League World)

West Bromwich Albion loanee Matheus Pereira is said to have a promotion-dependent clause in his deal, that would allow the Baggies to sign him for £9m from Sporting CP should they go up this season. (Birmingham Mail)

Queens Park Rangers' won't be signing former target Heinz Lindner any time soon, after the free agent 'keeper agreed a deal with German second tier sideWehen Wiesbaden. (HITC)

Reading are said to be on the brink of sacking under-fire manager Jose Gomes, whose side currently lie 22nd in the league table after going six Championship games without a win. (Reading Chronicle)