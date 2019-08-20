Leeds United eye signing of Hamilton teenager, Oxford United target Reading winger, Huddersfield Town consider former Derby and Birmingham manager for vacant job - Championship rumours

Have your say

Today's round-up features; Reading, Huddersfield Town, Boro, Leeds Utd and Sheffield Weds.

Reading winger Garath McCleary is wanted by Oxford United, however no deal is close yet. (Reading Chronicle)

Juventus forward Stephy Mavididi, linked with Leedsin the summer, is set to join Benevento on a permanent deal.

Luton Town manager Graeme Jones has refused to rule out signing free agents with ex-Blackpool defender Donervon Daniels training with the club. (Luton Today)

Huddersfield Town are considering former Derby and Birmingham manager Gary Rowett and QPR assistant John Eustace for the vacant managerial role. (Sky Sports)

Terriers caretaker manager Mark Hudson has admitted he wants to take charge of the club on a permament basis. (Various)

Former Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka is eager to hold talks with the Yorkshire club. (Sky Sports)

Leeds United are keen on the signing of Hamilton teenager George Stanger, who is set to go out on loan as SPFL club bid to keep hold of him. (Evening Times)

The Whites face the prospect of paying substantial added costs to Arsenal if they do not play Eddie Nketiah regularly. (Football Insider)

Sheffield Wednesday Steven Fletcher is considering international retirement as he waits to discuss his Scotland future with manager Steve Clarke. (Sheffield Star)