Leeds United eye £3 million move for Standard Liege striker, Derby bid to sign Fenerbahce midfielder, Derby County, Birmingham City and West Ham target Qarabag goalkeeper

Leeds United are considering a £3million move for Standard Liege striker Renaud Emond, who is also wanted by Norwich City and Nottingham Forest. (The Sun)

Newcastle United have distanced themselves from reports linking them to Charlton Athletic striker Macauley Bonne, despite the player being interested in a move to Tyneside.

Meanwhile, Leeds director of football Victor Orta is keeping close tabs on Reading defensive midfielder Andy Rinomhota after adding him to his transfer list. (Football Insider)

West Brom have offered a new £20,000-a-week contract to Tottenham and Crystal Palace target Nathan Ferguson. His current deal expires at the end of the season. (The Athletic)

Derby are set to launch a bid to sign Fenerbahce midfielder Ferdi Kadioglu. He almost signed for Ajax in the summer for £750,000. (Fotospor)

Derby County, Birmingham City and West Ham target Asmir Begovic has admitted he would like to stay at Qarabag permanently. His loan deal officially expires next month. (Klix via Sports Witness)

Birmingham midfielder Josh McEachran has revealed he was close to signing for Aston Villa and link up with ex-manager Dean Smith in the summer after his release from Brentford. (Birmingham Live)

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony is hopeful the club can hold on to Middlesbrough, Derby, Bournemouth and Burnley target Ivan Toney. (Various)

In other Terriers news, Danny Cowley, alongside Hertha Berlin and Los Angeles FC, are in the hunt to sign QPR defender Niko Hamalainen - currently on loan at Kilmarnock. (Football Insider)

Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley says Isaac Mbenza, Herbert Bockhorn and Reece Brown will be allowed to leave in January. (Examiner Live)

Trabzonspor “are looking for the resources” to complete a loan deal for Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye. The Potters won’t drop their €1m asking price. (Fanatik)