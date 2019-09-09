Leeds United begin negotiations with midfielder, Burnley in £9m bid for Middlesbrough defender, Southampton and Newcastle Utd in hunt to sign Hull City talisman - Championship rumours

These are the latest Championship rumours and headlines.

Leeds United are believed to have begun negotiations with midfielder Mateusz Klich over a new contract, as they look to avoid the Poland international leaving on a free transfer in the summer. (Football Insider)

Leeds United ace Kalvin Phillips is said to be on the brink of finally signing a new five-year deal with the club worth around £5m, after lengthy saga which saw the player's future in doubt. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Sheffield Wednesday's new manager Garry Monk has revealed he was approached by a number of clubs over the summer, but deemed a move to Hillsborough a "no-brainer" he couldn't turn down. (Sheffield Star)

Both Southampton and Newcastle United are believed to be ready to renew their efforts to land Hull City talisman Jarrod Bowen, and will look to weaken the Tigers' resolve in January. (Daily Express)

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed midfielder Jacob Davenport is a fair way off returning to first team football, despite resuming full training following a lengthy injury lay-off. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Danny Cowley, who was heavily linked with Sheffield Wednesday last week, is now the bookies' odds-on favourite for the vacant Huddersfield Town job. (Sky Bet)

Burnley are said to be lining up a £9m bid for Middlesbrough defender Nathan Wood when the transfer window opens in January, but also face competition from Spurs. (The Sun)

Former Leicester City defender and Premier League winner Danny Simpson is understood to be training with West Bromwich Albion, with a view to signing for the Baggies on a permanent deal. (The Sun)

After a sluggish start to the season, Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph has put his side's recent struggles in defence down to new manager Jonathan Woodgate's attacking tactics. (Teeside Gazette)