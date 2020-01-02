Leeds United and Nottingham Forest in race to sign Southampton striker, Tottenham lead chase for West Brom youngster, Nottingham Forest linked with a shock move for Birmingham City striker - Championship rumours

Have your say

Here's the latest:

Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are both trying to tempt Southampton striker Che Adams in January, despite Ralph Hasenhuttl wanting to keep hold of him. (Telegraph)

Swansea City have now turned their full attention to Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster after Sam Surridge was recalled by Bournemouth.

Tottenham are leading the chase for West Brom youngster Nathan Ferguson. The Baggies could be forced to sell this month with his contract expiring at the end of the season. (Daily Mirror)

Nottingham Forest have been linked with a shock move for Birmingham City striker Lukas Jutkiewicz with the player reportedly on their winter shortlist. Dwight Gayle and Glenn Murray have also been mentioned. (The Athletic)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk says the surprise decision to sell Jordan Thorniley to Blackpool came down to the defender needing regular first-team football. (Sheffield Star)

Stoke City are considering a surprise swoop for West Brom legend Chris Brunt with the Northern Ireland international struggling for game time at the Hawthorns. (The Athletic)

Swansea City have now turned their full attention to Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster after Sam Surridge was recalled by Bournemouth. (BBC)

Hull City are close to agreeing a deal for Barnsley attacker Mallik Wilks - a player Grant McCann managed at Doncaster Rovers last season. (Hull Live)

The Robins are also said to be interested in £5million-rated Dynamo Kiev striker Andraz Sporar, although he has opened preliminary talks with Celtic. (Daily Record)

Bristol City are leading the race to sign Eddie Nketiah after Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa confirmed he will be recalled by Arsenal. (Bristol Live)

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris has confirmed he will target new players in January because some of his current players “can’t reach the standards” he requires. (Various)

Tottenham are keen on signing QPR attacker Eberechi Eze but have been put off by his reported £20million price tag. (The Athletic)

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer says he wants to seal at least three signings in January - beginning with an imminent new arrival. (South London Press)

Huddersfield Town winger Reece Brown is in line to join Peterborough United on loan having struggled since his summer move from Forest Green Rovers. (Football Insider)