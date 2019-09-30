Latest from Preston North End manager Alex Neil's pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Middlesbrough

Preston North End boss Alex Neil hopes to have a relatively full squad to take up to Teesside for Tuesday night's clash with Middlesbrough.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference at the Springfields training ground on Monday morning, Neil reported a clean bill of health at this stage from Saturday's 3-3 draw with bristol City.

PNE manager Alex Neil on the touchline against Bristol City at Deepdale

Neil said: "We are looking okay, I don't think there will many doubts in terms of personnel, everyone came through relatively fine.

"We will know a little bit more once we get out on the grass in training and everyone starts moving.

"Sunday's session was more of a warm-down and a debrief from Saturday but as far as I'm aware we should be okay."

North End are unbeaten in six league games and sit fifth in the Championship following the weekend draw.

They have surprised some people and pundits with their good start and Neil is determined to see that extended.

"I don't care if people say we are dark horses, flying under the radar or whatever they want to call us," said Neil.

"Generally at the start of a season people will structure you and put you into a department based on how much money you have spent, that is how it is normally done because no one has seen anyone play at that stage.

"Naturally we are not going to be at the top end of the league for that, we are going to be down the bottom end.

"But as I've said before, money doesn't win you games. What wins you games is good players, organisation, determination and quality.

"So far up to this point we have displayed many of those traits.

"We are where we are on merit at the moment. It is a good start, nothing more, nothing less.

"We have to make sure that not only do we do as well as we have done so far but we improve again to give ourselves a chance of staying at that top end."