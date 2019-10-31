Latest Carabao Cup odds with Man Utd, Liverpool and Man City fancied to make progress after quarter-final draw

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (right) hugs Anthony Martial at the end of the Carabao Cup victory against Chelsea
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (right) hugs Anthony Martial at the end of the Carabao Cup victory against Chelsea

Manchester City are priced as evens favourites to win the Carabao Cup following today’s quarter final draw.

Holders City face a last-eight trip to League One Oxford United.

Neighbours Manchester United are second favourites, priced a 7/2 by Sky Bet.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side stuuned Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night to set up a home quarter-final with League Two Colchester United.

Liverpool are 9/2 third favourites after being drawn away to Aston Villa.

Everton – who face a home tie against Leicester – are priced at 10/1.

Odds in full: Manchester City – 1/1, Manchester United – 7/2, Liverpool – 9/2, Leicester – 9/1, Everton – 10/1, Aston Villa – 25/1, Oxford – 250/1, Colchester – 500/1.