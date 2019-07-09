Josh Harrop could be fit for Preston North End at AFC Fylde this weekend

Preston’s victory over Cork City on Monday night pleased Alex Neil although it did give him one slight injury concern.

The Lilywhites beat their Irish hosts 2-0, the same scoreline by which they had won against Bamber Bridge on Saturday.

Josh Ginnelly scored his first goal in a Preston shirt in Cork on Monday evening

Jayden Stockley and Josh Ginnelly were on target at Turner’s Cross, both finishing well with shots just inside the box.

As he did at the weekend, Neil selected a different XI in each half.

However, he had to change the first-half team in the 26th minute when Josh Harrop failed to shake off the effects of a kick on the calf.

With Harrop only just back after missing the majority of last season having had knee surgery, his coming off early did ring a few alarm bells.

Neil down played Harrop’s injury though, and expects to see him back training before the squad leave Fota Island on Friday afternoon.

He could feature against AFC Fylde on Saturday.

“Josh got a knock on his calf and he tried to run it off,” Neil told PNE’s official website.

“Unfortunately for Josh it was one of those where it was stiffening up and got worse, rather than easing off.

“We took him off but he will be fine in a day or so. I expect him to be fit for the weekend.”

Darnell Fisher and Brad Potts both missed the game, as they had done at Bamber Bridge.

Callum Robinson and Sean Maguire were not risked either following their later return than the rest of the squad to pre-season training.

A run-out at AFC Fylde is likely to be their first slice of friendly action.

Assessing the Cork game, Neil said: “I thought both halves we did well for different reasons.

“In the first half we moved the ball well.

“We had to be patient and in the second half we created a lot of chances.

“There were a lot of good performances and we were unfortunate not to have scored a lot more goals.

“We hit the woodwork two or three times and Cork’s young keeper was excellent.”

Stockley’s goal saw him off the mark for pre-season, the big striker having gone close with three chances at Brig.

He led Preston’s attack in the first half with Louis Moult given that task after the break.

Ginnelly was on target for the first time as a PNE player, curling home a shot after good work from Alan Browne.

It is a big pre-season for the winger who only had limited first-team opportunities last season after his January move from Walsall.