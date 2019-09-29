John Roper’s Preston North End Fans’ Panel verdict: A fair result in the most testing of conditions

North End’s 100% home record came to an end with this entertaining 3-3 draw against Bristol City.

Preston were always chasing the game and had to come from 2-0 down and then from 3-2 down before finally securing a well earned point at a wet and miserable Deepdale,

Credit must go to the players on both sides as the slippery conditions didn’t make it easy to play the beautiful game but both sides did their best to counter the rain and I don’t think either manager could be too disappointed at the outcome.

North End were two goals down just before the break but a Gallagher penalty just before half time got North End back into the game and when Johnson converted another penalty five minutes after the break the crowd had plenty of aspirations of a North End victory.

However the visitors scored a third and it was left to the very trusting head of Patrick Bauer to level things up with 20 minutes to go and although there were one or two scares for PNE, the boys saw it out for what has turned out to be a decent point against a spirited Bristol City side.

North End made just one change from the league game at Birmingham with Joe Rafferty coming in at left-back with Andrew Hughes left on the bench. Declan Rudd made a couple of good saves early on and Sean Maguire missed a good chance for North End when he shot wide from the inside right position.

The visitors took the lead on the half hour when Rudd failed to punch the ball clear and Moore tapped home. L

ess than ten minutes later City were two up when a cross from the left was headed on by Weimann only for Daniel Johnson to help the ball into the net via the underside of the crossbar. Rudd complained he had been fouled but the referee was having none of it.

Right on half time PNE were back in the game when Johnson was fouled in the box and up stepped Gally to smash the spot kick home. After the break our play was slicker and more decisive and when Williams handle dthe ball from a Maguire cross it was Johnson who calmly stepped up and slotted the spot kick home to level the score.

The visitors once again when Baker fired home. Preston once again leveled things up when a short corner led to Rafferty putting a peach of a ball over to the back post for Bauer who headed home for his first goal for the Whites.

Not the result that North End fans wanted but not a disaster just the same, Results elsewhere meant PNE hold on to fifth spot in the Championship just two points behind the league leaders with nine games gone.

The one thing that was very disappointing, though, was the attendance at Deepdale with only 11,270 home fans present in a crowd of 12,005. It is an age old problem for Preston North End but some sort of incentive must be developed by the club to try and get some of those missing fans back to Deepdale.