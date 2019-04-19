It's 'Retro Day' when Preston North End face Ipswich Town at Deepdale today

Sean Haslegrave in the classic all-white 'Adidas' kit against Crystal Palace at Deepdale in 1979
Preston North End fans are being urged to dig out their old replica PNE shirts for this afternoon's clash with Ipswich Town at Deepdale.

The supporter-led event is a chance to squeeze into the kits of yesteryear in a nod to the changing face of football fashion.

It is all for a good cause too, with bucket collections taking place around the ground in aid of the Gary Parkinson Trust.

Former PNE right-back Gary Parkinson suffers from locked-in syndrome after having a severe brain stem stroke in 2010.

He needs round-the-clock care and the trust helps to raise money for that - fans are being asked to 'bring a pound for Parky'.

So whether it is Adidas, Matchwinner, Scoreline, John Harrison Sports, Hobot, Kit or Joe Bloggs, dust off the old shirts, breath in and show them with pride!

PNE wearing the 'zebra kit' in 1992 against Bournemouth

