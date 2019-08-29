"It'll be great to see some of the best players, and the best coach in the world at Deepdale" - Fans' reaction as PNE drawn against Manchester City in the third round of the Carabao Cup

Preston North End's fans have been having their say on social media following the news that PNE will host Premier League champions Manchester City in the third round of the Carabao Cup.
These are some of the fan reactions to the news:
Wonder who we'll get in the next round?
Ray Sanders - Facebook
Preston to knock Man City out you heard it here first
@mxneeb - Twitter
No domestic treble for Man City this season.
Peter Ogden - Facebook
So I see PNE v Man City in the next round of the #EFLCup that's the majority of Preston going to that then for their one and only match of the season....#justsaying
Mark Whittle
To be fair - even though North End will lose, it'll be great to see some of the best players, and the best coach in the world at Deepdale
Martin Hesketh - Facebook
Why don't you ever come on North End?
"I can't afford it"
"I have commitments"
"PNE have no ambition"
We've drawn Man City in the League Cup.
"I'll definitely be on Deepdale that game"
@bighPNE - Twitter
Nightmare draw
Martin Hesketh - Facebook
City's record against Preston ain't bad to look at lol
William Jon - Facebook