"It'll be great to see some of the best players, and the best coach in the world at Deepdale" - Fans' reaction as PNE drawn against Manchester City in the third round of the Carabao Cup

Preston North End's fans have been having their say on social media following the news that PNE will host Premier League champions Manchester City in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

These are some of the fan reactions to the news:

Wonder who we'll get in the next round?

Ray Sanders - Facebook

Preston to knock Man City out you heard it here first

@mxneeb - Twitter

No domestic treble for Man City this season.

Peter Ogden - Facebook

So I see PNE v Man City in the next round of the #EFLCup that's the majority of Preston going to that then for their one and only match of the season....#justsaying

Mark Whittle

To be fair - even though North End will lose, it'll be great to see some of the best players, and the best coach in the world at Deepdale

Martin Hesketh - Facebook

Why don't you ever come on North End?

"I can't afford it"

"I have commitments"

"PNE have no ambition"

We've drawn Man City in the League Cup.

"I'll definitely be on Deepdale that game"

@bighPNE - Twitter

Nightmare draw

Martin Hesketh - Facebook

City's record against Preston ain't bad to look at lol

William Jon - Facebook