IN PICTURES: Preston North End and Man City’s previous clashes

This week Preston North End were rewarded for reaching the third round of the League Cup with a home tie against holders Manchester City.

Of course, the trophy was just one of three won domestically by Pep Guardiola’s side last season – the Premier League and FA Cup were City’s other conquests.

City's Shaun Goater and PNE's Chris Lucketti clash in October, 2001 ' Preston won the match 2-1

So as Preston look forward to the visit of the champions to Deepdale in late September, they may do so with a little trepidation.

Whetever type of side Guardiola fields against the Lilywhites, they will be formidable, with players like promising youngster Phil Foden and England centre-back John Stones battling to get into the starting line-up.

The clubs have met before many times down the years, though the last meeting was as long ago as 2007, when City triumphed in an FA Cup tie at Deepdale.

Here we take a look at some of the previous memorable clashes between the North West clubs.

Matt Hill could not prevent Georgios Samaras' shot hitting the net as Preston North End lost 3-1 to Manchester City in their FA Cup fifth-round tie in 2007

City boss Kevin Keegan with PNE manager Craig Brown during Ryan Kidd's testimonial in 2002