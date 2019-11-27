Hull City v Preston North End Live: Updates from the KCOM Stadium Hull's KCOM Stadium, the venue for PNE's clash with Hull City Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End meet Hull City at the KCOM Stadium this evening as Alex Neil's men look to bounce back from defeat at Derby County. For live updates throughout the evening from Humberside, scroll down the page. Press F5 to refresh. Preston North End to sign Premier League 'keeper? The Championship deals that could happen in January