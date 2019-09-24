Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City join Nottingham Forest in the race to land Exeter City winger, Middlesbrough and Derby County dealt blow in their hunt for Peterborough's £20m-rated duo, Ex-West Bromwich Albion striker close to Kilmarnock move - Championship rumours

Here is today's round-up from across the Championship.

Ex-Leeds United player Noel Whelan has claimed Patrick Bamford will not be dropped in favour of Eddie Nketiah, and will go on to score at least 20 goals for the Whites this season. (Football Insider)

TalkSPORT presenter Jim White has let rip at Leeds United fans for giving Derby County captain Richard Keogh a tough time during last weekend's clash, branding the supporters as 'bucket mouths'. (The 72)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has hinted that he'll look to rotate his squad ahead of this evening's Carabao Cup clash against Everton, contending that he has enough quality options to do so. (Sheffield Star)

Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City are said to have joined Nottingham Forest in the race to land Exeter City winger Randell Williams, who has lit up League Two with his energetic displays so far this season. (Football League World

Middlesbrough and Derby County have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Peterborough's £20m-rated duo Ivan Toney and Marcus Maddison, who have reportedly been told they won't be sold in January. (Team Talk)

Queens Park Rangers are believed to be keeping tabs on Almeira striker, Sekou Gassama who has scored five goals in seven Spanish second tier matches in the current campaign thus far. (The Sun)

Birmingham City are said to be moving closer to making a decision on whether to keep former Chelsea man Josh McEachran at the club following a trial period. He should know his fate by the end of the week. (Birmingham Mail)

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has followed the likes of Phillip Cocu in calling for VAR to be introduced in the Championship, claiming the division's officials should have the same help as those in the top tier. (South London Press)

Ex-West Bromwich Albion striker Victor Anichebe is said to be moving closer to joining Scottish club Kilmarnock, although Doncaster Rovers may provide them with some stiff competition. (Daily Record)