Preston North End manager Alex Neil has led his side to third in the table

How the bookmakers rate Preston North End's chances of securing automatic promotion - featuring West Brom and Nottingham Forest

Preston North End moved up to third in the Championship with a 2-1 win over struggling Luton Town - but how do the bookmakers rate their chances of reaching the top two?

Back-to-back wins has lifted the Lilywhites up the table, although sit 10 points behind the automatic promotion places. But are the bookies backing Alex Neil's side to potentially overhaul either Leeds United or West Brom? Click and scroll through the pages to see what odds they are offering:

Odds for automatic promotion: 1/7 (Sky Bet)

1. West Bromwich Albion

Odds for automatic promotion: 1/9 (William Hill)

2. Leeds United

Odds for automatic promotion: 6/1 (William Hill)

3. Fulham

Odds for automatic promotion: 7/1 (Sky Bet)

4. Brentford

