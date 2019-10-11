How Preston North End rank in game time spent winning and losing in the Championship so far this season
Now the international break is in full swing, it's a fine opportunity to chow down on some early season statistics. The Championship is shaping up to have one of its most thrilling seasons in years, with just four points separating the top ten sides in the division.
Preston North End have had a cracking start to the season, and are just one point off the top of the table. Here's a look at how the Lilywhites rank alongside their Championship rivals in terms of the percentage of game time they've spent winning, drawing, and losing in the league so far in the 2019/20 campaign. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see how Preston fare. Statistics obtained from the excellent 'Experimental 3-6-1' website, ranked from worst to best winning time record.
1. Stoke City
Time winning: 10.5% Time drawing: 49.5% Time losing: 40% League position: 24th