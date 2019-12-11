How 'dirty' are Preston North End? Here's where they rank in the Championship fair play table following Fulham red card
Joe Rafferty was shown his marching orders during Preston North End's 2-1 win over Fulham - but does that make the Lilywhites a 'dirty' team?
Courtesy of data from the FA Website, we've detailed every Championship clubs' disciplinary record compared to Alex Neil's side this season. Here's how it works: caution = 4 points, denial of a goal-scoring opportunity or dismissal for 2 cautions =10 pts and violent conduct, serious foul play, spitting or offensive and abusive language =12 pts. So - click and scroll the pages to discover where Leeds and their second-tier rivals rank in order: