Daryl Horgan

How Daryl Horgan and EVERY other Preston North End player who left the club last summer fared in 2018/19

A host of players departed Preston North End last summer - but how have they fared at their respective clubs this season?

1. Tommy Spurr - loan

Spurrs move to Fleetwood was mutually terminated due to an injury that restricted him to just two starts. Hes now fighting to regain fitness as he faces a summer of trying to find another club.
Boyle impressed with Dundee in the first half of the term which prompted a step up into the Scottish Premiership with Ross County. He appeared fairly regularly, too, appearing 13 times from a possible 17.

2. Andy Boyle - loan

Boyle impressed with Dundee in the first half of the term which prompted a step up into the Scottish Premiership with Ross County. He appeared fairly regularly, too, appearing 13 times from a possible 17.
Hudson joined Bury on a short-term deal until January and in that time failed to make a League Two appearance, however did feature in four of the clubs Checkatrade Trophy fixtures.

3. Matthew Hudson - loan

Hudson joined Bury on a short-term deal until January and in that time failed to make a League Two appearance, however did feature in four of the clubs Checkatrade Trophy fixtures.
Howard spent time at Hednesford Town and Stalybridge Celtic, which proved enough to earn him a switch League Two side Morecambe following his release from Preston.

4. Michael Howard - loan

Howard spent time at Hednesford Town and Stalybridge Celtic, which proved enough to earn him a switch League Two side Morecambe following his release from Preston.
