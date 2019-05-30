How Daryl Horgan and EVERY other Preston North End player who left the club last summer fared in 2018/19 A host of players departed Preston North End last summer - but how have they fared at their respective clubs this season? Click and scroll through the pages as we take a look at each player's campaign... 1. Tommy Spurr - loan Spurrs move to Fleetwood was mutually terminated due to an injury that restricted him to just two starts. Hes now fighting to regain fitness as he faces a summer of trying to find another club. Getty Buy a Photo 2. Andy Boyle - loan Boyle impressed with Dundee in the first half of the term which prompted a step up into the Scottish Premiership with Ross County. He appeared fairly regularly, too, appearing 13 times from a possible 17. Getty Buy a Photo 3. Matthew Hudson - loan Hudson joined Bury on a short-term deal until January and in that time failed to make a League Two appearance, however did feature in four of the clubs Checkatrade Trophy fixtures. Getty Buy a Photo 4. Michael Howard - loan Howard spent time at Hednesford Town and Stalybridge Celtic, which proved enough to earn him a switch League Two side Morecambe following his release from Preston. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3