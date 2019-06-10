Hibernian eyeing loan deal for Preston North End keeper Chris Maxwell

Chris Maxwell could see out the final year of his Preston contract with Hibernian but a deal to take him to Scotland still has work to be done on it.

Hibs want the goalkeeper on loan for all of next season but have so far not come up with an acceptable offer when it comes to a contribution to his wages.

Maxwell is keen on the move to Easter Road and would be their first choice if he heads north of the border.

The 28-year-old needs to be playing after a frustrating 2018/19 campaign.

He made 11 appearances for North End – eight starts in the Championship and three in the League Cup.

In January, Maxwell went on loan to Charlton but got no further than a seat on the bench as the Addicks were promoted from League One via the play-offs.

The Welshman had gone to South London expecting to be Charlton’s first-choice keeper after Jed Steer was recalled by Aston Villa – Steer had been on loan there for the first half of the campaign.

North End also thought that would be the case, the loan a chance for Maxwell to get a run of first-team football and put himself in the shop window if needs be.

To date, Hibs’ offer is the only one PNE have received for the keeper.

Maxwell joined them three years ago on a Bosman from Fleetwood Town.

Within two months of the start of the 2016-17 season he displaced Anders Lindegaard as first-choice keeper.

He started every league game from September 2016 through to late January 2018 when Declan Rudd got the nod ahead of him.

Rudd finished the 2017/18 season with the gloves and started last season as Alex Neil’s first choice.

Last September Maxwell regained his starting place and played eight league games on the bounce until he was sent off against Ipswich at Portman Road in November for two bookings.

After he went on loan to Charlton, North End signed Connor Ripley as competition for Rudd.

Ripley suffered an ankle ligament injury soon after his arrival and only returned to the first-team squad at Easter.

He played the last two games of the season against Sheffield Wednesday and Brentford.

It remains all quiet on the Preston front as far as adding to the squad is concerned.

Targets have been spoken to, with PNE looking at both permanent and loan deals.

There has been very little transfer activity to date in the Championship, with four clubs in the division without a manager.

Ideally, North End want to do some business ahead of the squad starting pre-season training at the end of June.