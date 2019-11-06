Here's how Preston North End will shape up in five seasons time - according to Football Manager 2020

For a bit of fun, we've simmed the game five seasons into the future, and had a look at how Preston North End are predicted to line up in the 2024/25 season. Click and scroll through the gallery to see the future starting XI, substitutes, and manager...

1. GK: Simon Sluga After five seasons with Luton Town, the Croatian stopper moved to Leicester City, before joining the Lilywhites for a rather reasonable 1.8m. He's conceding goals pretty regularly, however. Getty Buy a Photo

2. RB: Demeaco Duhaney Snapped up for 525k and wearing the number four shirt, the former Huddersfield Town man gives Preston a bit of tenacity at the back. Getty Buy a Photo

3. CB: Regan Poole The Welshman is a vital part of the defence, and is valued at over 5m. However, Premier League sides are eager to snap him up. Getty Buy a Photo

4. CB: Ben Davies Still at the club five years down the line, Davies partners Poole at the back. Getty Buy a Photo

View more