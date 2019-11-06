Preston

Here's how Preston North End will shape up in five seasons time - according to Football Manager 2020

The wait is (almost) over: Football Manager - the highly popular management game, notorious for its highly-addictive nature and ability to single-handedly wreck blossoming relationships/attempts at securing a degree - has returned, with the Beta edition of FM 2020 being released last Friday evening.

For a bit of fun, we've simmed the game five seasons into the future, and had a look at how Preston North End are predicted to line up in the 2024/25 season. Click and scroll through the gallery to see the future starting XI, substitutes, and manager...

After five seasons with Luton Town, the Croatian stopper moved to Leicester City, before joining the Lilywhites for a rather reasonable 1.8m. He's conceding goals pretty regularly, however.

1. GK: Simon Sluga

Snapped up for 525k and wearing the number four shirt, the former Huddersfield Town man gives Preston a bit of tenacity at the back.

2. RB: Demeaco Duhaney

The Welshman is a vital part of the defence, and is valued at over 5m. However, Premier League sides are eager to snap him up.

3. CB: Regan Poole

Still at the club five years down the line, Davies partners Poole at the back.

4. CB: Ben Davies

