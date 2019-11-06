Here's how Preston North End will shape up in five seasons time - according to Football Manager 2020
The wait is (almost) over: Football Manager - the highly popular management game, notorious for its highly-addictive nature and ability to single-handedly wreck blossoming relationships/attempts at securing a degree - has returned, with the Beta edition of FM 2020 being released last Friday evening.
For a bit of fun, we've simmed the game five seasons into the future, and had a look at how Preston North End are predicted to line up in the 2024/25 season. Click and scroll through the gallery to see the future starting XI, substitutes, and manager...
1. GK: Simon Sluga
After five seasons with Luton Town, the Croatian stopper moved to Leicester City, before joining the Lilywhites for a rather reasonable 1.8m. He's conceding goals pretty regularly, however.