'He deserves this!' Preston North End fans react as Billy Bodin lands new contract

Preston North End ace Billy Bodin has secured a new contract with the club, that will see him extend his stay at Deepdale until at least 2021. The versatile forward has shown real determination to recover from a knee ligament injury that saw him miss all of last season, and has put in a series of stellar performances in the 2019/20 campaign so far - a season that has seen the Lilywhites stake an early claim for promotion with their consistent form.

Here's how the fans have reacted on social media to the good news of the Welshman committing his future to the club...