Goalkeeper Connor Ripley feels settled with Preston North End

Preston goalkeeper Connor Ripley believes feeling settled will have a huge benefit on his football career.

The North End shotstopper may have only turned 26 earlier this year, but he has already played for 10 different clubs.

After signing for Middlesbrough as a trainee in 2010, Ripley – who is the son of former England, Boro and Blackburn Rovers winger Stuart – finally cut ties with the Teessiders when he arrived on a permanent deal at Deepdale in January of this year.

In nine years at the Riverside, he only made three appearances for the first team – two of which were from the substitutes’ bench.

The rest of the time was spent out on loan at a plethora of different clubs. Over the last seven years, Ripley has played 150 games while being borrowed by eight different clubs – spending time playing in Sweden and Scotland as well as England.

His first loan stint was as a teenager at Oxford and he has since gone on to represent Bradford City, Motherwell, Oldham Athletic, Östersund, Burton, Bury and Accrington Stanley.

Although Ripley accepts that all of his spells on loan have proven to be invaluable for his footballing education, he is happy that he has finally laid down some roots.

He signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Preston – his decision helped by the fact that he is familiar with this part of the world.

Ripley grew up in Lancashire – his birth in 1993 coming less than a year after his father signed for Blackburn in a million-pound deal.

“I’ve had about eight loans,” Ripley said. “I think it is one of those ones where at a young age, I always wanted to play and I always felt like I was capable of playing.

“I have moved to Sweden to play. I have moved to Scotland to play. But when the opportunity arose to come here to Preston on a three-and-a-half year deal, it was something that I was looking for.

“I think it was the right time. I have got family now – I have four kids, a missus. We have just bought a house outside Preston, it’s something which we have been yearning for – we have been desperate for it really.

“My family has been great. They have been following me about all around the country.

“I think my missus is sick to death of moving and to be honest, so am I.

“It’s nice to have the children settled in an area which I know very well. I used to go to Ribblesdale High School, in Clitheroe.

“My dad lives in Brockhall Village and my mum lives in Whalley.”