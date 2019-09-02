Gallery of Preston North End supporters' photos at Nottingham Forest

Did our photographer spot you inside the ground? Scroll through our gallery of pictures.

1. Travelling in numbers There were 1,610 Preston fans at Nottinghan Forest Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Applauding the team These PNE fans were in joyous mood at the City Ground Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Loud and proud! There's no doubting who this lad is supporting! Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Waiting for action Two PNE fans ahead of kick-off against Nottingham Forest Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more