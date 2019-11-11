Gallery of PNE fans' photos from the victory over Huddersfield at Deepdale

Did our photographer spot you at the ground? Scroll through our gallery of photographs.

1. Pre-match snack These three Preston fans enjoy some Pringles before the game Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. All smiles These two PNE supporters were happy before kick-off and very happy at the final whistle! Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Ready for the game Two PNE fans ahead of kick-off against Huddersfield Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Wrapped-up warm Hats and scarves were the order of the day for the PNE v Huddersfield game Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more