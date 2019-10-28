Preston supporters celebrate victory against Blackburn at Deepdale

Gallery of fans' photos from Preston North End's derby victory over Blackburn Rovers at Deepdale

Preston North End supporters had the bragging rights after Saturday's 3-2 victory over Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Scroll through our gallery of PNE fans' pictures from Deepdale.

Members of the armed forces form a guard of honour to welcome the PNE and Blackburn players on to the pitch at Deepdale

1. Guard of honour

Members of the armed forces form a guard of honour to welcome the PNE and Blackburn players on to the pitch at Deepdale
A Preston fan stands to get a better view

2. Standing up

A Preston fan stands to get a better view
PNE fans clap their team

3. Round of applause

PNE fans clap their team
This Preston fan roars his support

4. Loud and proud

This Preston fan roars his support
