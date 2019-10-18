Full-time: Reading 1 Preston North End 0 - As it happened at the Madejski Stadium Tom Barkhuizen holds his head as a Preston chance goes begging at Reading Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End were beaten by Reading in their return to action after the international break. For a look back at how the action unfolded at the Madejski Stadium, scroll down the page. Press F5 to refresh. Alex Neil explains his approach to Preston North End’s fixture list THE BIG INTERVIEW: Ex-Preston North End man Brian Stock on why his stay was so short and those rumours of a bust-up with Billy Davies