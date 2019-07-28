Former Preston striker Jordan Hugill joins Queens Park Rangers on loan from West Ham

Jordan Hugill in his Preston North End days

Former Preston North End striker Jordan Hugill has joined Queens Park Rangers on loan for the season from West Ham United.

Hugill was sold by PNE to the Hammers for £9.5m in January 2018 but has made only three substitute appearances for the East London club.

He spent last season on loan at Middesbrough and will now spend the 2019/20 campaign at Loftus Road.

Hugill was linked with a number of Championship clubs as he was touted around for a new home over the summer, with North End, Wigan Athletic, Leeds and Bristol City all reported by the media to have an interest.

Wigan were believed to have agreed a fee for the striker but couldn't get near his wage demands.

North End were contacted by Hugill's agent about a return but their focus in the transfer market is on a forward player to operate in the wider role which Callum Robinson previously did.

Reports of them making a bid for 27-year-old Hugill were wide of the mark.