Former Preston North End midfielder Ben Pringle joins Gillingham

Former Preston North End midfielder Ben Pringle has signed for League One side Gillingham.

Pringle, 30, was released by the Lilywhites in the summer after coming to the end of his contract.

Ben Pringle puts in a cross during Preston's win at Norwich in 2016

He proved something of a flop at Deepdale, making only 11 starts and four substitute appearances after joining from Fulham in July 2016.

His last competitive appearance for North End came in December 2016 against Nottingham Forest, with him having loan spells with Oldham Athletic, Grimsby Town and Tranmere Rovers since.

Pringle spent the second half of last season with Tranmere, helping them to win promotion from League Two via the play-offs - he came on as a substitute in the final against Newport County at Wembley in May.

Since his release by PNE, he had been training with Bolton Wanderers to maintain fitness.

Joining Gillingham on a one-year contract with the option of a extra 12 months, sees Pringle reunited with his former Rotherham United manager Steve Evans.

Pringle was in the Millers team who gained back-to-back promotions from League Two through to the Championship.

Evans told Gillingham's official website: "I am delighted to reunite Ben with Paul Raynor and myself after he delivered nothing short of a fantastic few seasons while we were in charge at Rotherham United.

"We found the player in the reserves and within a couple of seasons found himself playing for Fulham in the Championship.

“Whilst the lad has been considering a number of options from League One he has kept himself in top shape at Bolton Wanderers, primarily under Phil Parkinson.

"When we all heard the news he had left I immediately got in touch with Ben and there was an immediate desire to get back together and have a plan to reproduce the good times that we shared.

"He can play in central midfield; he can play on the left or the right. He is a top talent; I am delighted to secure him today considering that, possibly, over the weekend we had lost the opportunity to bring him here."