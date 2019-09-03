Former Preston North End loan star Jordan Pickford aims to keep England’s No.1 jersey for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Jordan Pickford relishes the challenge of trying to hold on to the England No.1 spot and believes growing competition will push him to another level.

The Everton and former Preston North End loan keeper has repaid Gareth Southgate’s faith since becoming first choice for the World Cup, where his penalty shoot-out heroics against Colombia were complemented by a man-of-the-match display in the quarter-final against Sweden.

Pickford’s ability on the ball was key to his getting the starting role ahead of Jack Butland – a player who was omitted for the forthcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo following a difficult start to the season with Stoke.

Tom Heaton and Nick Pope got the nod instead this time, but Angus Gunn, Dean Henderson and Aaron Ramsdale are knocking at the door.

“I think it’s great for the goalkeepers’ union that there is that much competition,” said Pickford. “It means people will thrive and become better keepers.

“It means you have to be performing for your club first and training hard, making yourself the best you can be at Everton for me, then England should take care of itself.

“The more competition the better. It will make me better as well. I think it’s six goalkeepers (in the Premier League), which is quality for us.”

Ben Foster takes the number of starting English goalkeepers in the Premier League to seven but is now retired from international duty, while Southgate is keeping tabs on Newcastle’s Freddie Woodman during his loan spell at Swansea.

The England manager’s options are keeping Pickford on his toes, so too the way he is willing to drop big names for the purpose of progress.

“You just look at the quality on the training pitch,” the goalkeeper said. “The quality is throughout the team and we all know what we want to achieve as a team.

“We all strive to be better on the pitch and as a squad it is always evolving. We have new lads in this week and everyone is fighting with the competition.

“You have to be playing well to be in the side and, for your club, you’ve got to be playing well. That is your first focus, then you have to do well when you come here. That is what everyone seems to do in training.”