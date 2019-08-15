Former Preston North End keeper Andrew Lonergan says ‘I’m ready if Liverpool need me’ after celebrating UEFA Super Cup medal

Former Preston keeper Andrew Lonergan won a European medal after watching from the bench as Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to lift the UEFA Super Cup against Chelsea in Istanbul.

And now he says he is ready if needed as last season’s Premier League runners-up and European champions embark on another gruelling campaign.

Liverpool after their Super Cup triumph with Lonergan (back row) joining in the celebrations

Lonergan signed a short-term deal with Jurgen Klopp’s Anfield outfit as cover for Alisson Becker, who picked up a calf injury in the Premier League opener against Norwich City.

And he was named as a substitute in Istanbul, with former West Ham keeper Adrian – released in the summer by the Hammers – turning in an heroic shootout performance following the 2-2 draw against Frank Lampard’s side on Wednesday night.

“Alisson unfortunately got an injury,” said Lonergan of his surprise move to Liverpool.

“I got a call and there is only one answer you ever give to a team like this.

Ex-PNE keeper Andrew Lonergan during the warm-up

“And obviously I’m here.”

The 35-year-old Longridge lad trained with Liverpool for most of the pre-season and played the first half of their match against Sevilla on their tour of the United States, a game the Reds lost 2-1.

He had been released by Rochdale at the end of last season after a loan spell from Middlesbrough, and played seven games for the Spotland outfit.

“I enjoyed my time there,” said Lonergan of his short stint with Dale.

“It was fantastic, a fantastic little club.

“But I’ve played a lot of games in my career and recently it’s probably not gone as well as I wanted it to.

“Hopefully that’s all in the past and I’ll look forward to the future.

“Obviously I’m here for the season so happy days, and whatever they need me to do, I’ll do.”

Lonergan came through North End’s youth set-up and made his debut as a 16-year-old in a League Cup tie at Coventry in October 2000.

He made 232 appearances in Preston’s goalkeeper jersey and scored with a goalkick in a 1-1 draw at Leicester City in 2004 in the Championship.

He later went on to enjoy spells with Leeds (twice), Bolton, Fulham and Wolves.