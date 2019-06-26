Former Preston North End full-back Calum Woods joins Tranmere Rovers

Former Preston North End full-back Calum Woods has joined Tranmere Rovers on a one-year deal.

Woods, who was in the PNE side which won the League One play-off final against Swindon Town at Wembley in 2015, left Deepdale in January to sign for Bradford City.

But the 32-year-old suffered a hamstring injury early in his spell at Valley Parade and he only played six games for the Bantams - he was released in May after their relegation to League Two.

The Liverpudlian signed for Tranmere, newly-promoted to League One, on Wednesday morning.

Woods told the Wirral club's official website: "I found out a few weeks ago that Tranmere were interested and over the last couple of weeks things have progressed and we have got it signed today and everything sorted so I’m delighted.

"I’ve played in this league a couple of times and had a couple of promotions from this league and I’m coming into a team that has had back-to-back promotions with really good players so I’m looking forward to it."

Woods made 64 starts and 18 substitute appearances for North End in four-and-a-half years at Deepdale.

A ruptured cruciate ligament suffered in a pre-season game at Oldham in July 2016 kept him out for the whole of the 2016/17 season.

Last season Woods played just twice for PNE due to a hamstring injury, before moving to Bradford.