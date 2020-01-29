Former Preston North End forward Callum Robinson joins West Bromwich Albion on loan from Sheffield United

Former Preston North End forward Callum Robinson has joined West Bromwich Albion on loan from Sheffield United for the rest of the season.

It is only six months since Robinson left Deepdale to sign for the Blades in an £8m deal.

Callum Robinson in his final game for Preston in May 2019 at Brentford

Although not a regular in Chris Wilder's side, the 24-year-old still managed nine starts and seven appearances from the bench in the Premier League.

His one top-flight goal came in a 2-2 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in August.

Robinson also scored against AFC Fylde in the FA Cup earlier in the month.

North End will face Robinson when they play West Brom at the Hawthorns on February 25.

Robinson made 162 appearances in a Preston shirt during three loan spells from Aston Villa and then after making a £170,000 permanent move to Deepdale.