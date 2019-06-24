Former Preston North End defender Andy Boyle returns to Dundalk

Former Preston North End defender Andy Boyle has rejoined League of Ireland leaders Dundalk.

Boyle has agreed a long term deal with the Irish club which will take effect from July 1 when his contract at Deepdale runs out - PNE announced in May that he was being released.

Andy Boyle in action for Preston North End

It was from Dundalk that the centre-half joined North End in January 2017, arriving with Daryl Horgan.

During three years with them, he helped the Oriel Park side win three consecutive League of Ireland titles while he played in the Europa League there.

Boyle's move to Preston wasn't one which worked out, with him making only 11 starts and one substitute appearance in a PNE shirt.

In January 2018 he was loaned to Doncaster Rovers and then in the 2018/19 season, had loan spell in Scotland with Dundee and then Ross County.

He helped Ross County win promotion to the Scottish Premiership and County also won the Scottish Challenge Cup during his time there.

Boyle told Dundalk's official website: "I'm delighted to get the deal done.

"The changes to the place since I left are amazing. The facilities for the players here now, I think it shows the club is only going one way and I just want to be part of it."