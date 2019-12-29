Former Preston manager David Moyes lands the West Ham United job for a second time

Former Preston North End boss David Moyes has been appointed West Ham United manager for the second time.

Moyes replaces Manuel Pellegrini, who was sacked on Saturday, and returns to the London Stadium after an interim spell during the 2017-18 season.

David Moyes in his time as Preston North End manager

He has signed an 18-month contract with the Hammers.

The Scot guided the Hammers to safety in his first spell at the club before they decided not to offer him a new contract and instead appointed Pellegrini.

He will take immediate charge of the team ahead of their New Year's Day fixture against Bournemouth.

Moyes told the club website: "It's fabulous to be back. It feels great to be home. I've missed being here because I really enjoyed it. I enjoyed being around the stadium and I loved being in this part of the world and I missed the club, so I can't wait to get started.

"I'm feeling very proud that I'm back here at West Ham. But I think more importantly I'll be looking to see what I can do and what I can make improvements to, how we can get some wins with the players and how we can get some quick wins on the field as well.

"I do believe that the squad of players I've got here is a better squad of players than when I took over before, so I am looking forward to working with them.

"I think there's got to be a short-term goal for us just now to get the wins to get us away from the wrong end of the league and what we're going to do over the next six months, then what we're going to do over the next period as well. The start is really focusing on the immediate games."

Moyes started his managerial career at North End, spending more than four years at the Deepdale helm.

He guided them to the Second Division title in 2000 and the following year to within 90 minutes of the Premier League when they lost in the play-off final to Bolton.

The 56-year-old has spent 15 seasons managing in the Premier League, including an 11-year spell with Everton and unsuccessful stints with Manchester United and Sunderland.

West Ham joint-chairman David Gold is confident that Moyes is the man to move the club, who sit 17th in the Premier League and just a point above the relegation zone, up the table.

"David proved in his short time with the club that he was capable of getting results and we believe that he will start moving the club in the right direction once again," Sullivan said.

"We are delighted to welcome David back - he knows the club well and he built strong relationships during that time which will be crucial for the work that needs to be done going forward."