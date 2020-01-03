Former Preston loanee Lukas Nmecha joins Middlesbrough from Manchester City

Lukas Nmecha in his final game for Preston against Brentford in May 2019
Former Preston North End loanee Lukas Nmecha has joined Middlesbrough on loan from Manchester City for the rest of the season.

Nmecha spent the 2018/19 season on loan at North End, scoring four goals in 44 appearances - 19 of which were as a substitute.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan with German side Wolfsburg but he made only one start and five substitute appearances.

Hamburg-born Nmecha moved to Manchester as a child and represented England at five age levels.

During his time with North End, he declared his international football allegiance to Germany and played for their Under-21s.

Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate said: "We’re delighted to bring Lukas to the club.

"He is a terrific young player who has the benefit of a year’s experience of Championship football."