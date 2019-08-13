Former Preston goalkeeper named in Liverpool's Super Cup squad to face Chelsea

Former Preston North End goalkeeper Andrew Lonergan has been included in Liverpool's 23-man squad for the UEFA Super Cup against Chelsea in Istanbul on Wednesday night.

Lonergan is expected to sign a short-term contract with the Reds as cover for Alisson Becker who suffered a calf injury in the Premier League win over Norwich City last Friday.

The 35-year-old Prestonian trained with Liverpool for most of the pre-season and played against Sevilla on their United States tour.

He is one of three keepers who has travelled to Istanbul with Jurgen Klopp's squad, Adrian and Caoimhin Kelleher the others.

Former West Ham keeper Adrian joined during the summer, while Kelleher has recently started training again after an injury.

Lonergan came through North End's youth set-up and made his PNE debut as a 16-year-old in a League Cup tie at Coventry in October 2000.

He made 232 appearances in Preston's goalkeeper jersey and scored with a goalkick in a 1-1 draw at Leicester City in 2004 in the Championship.