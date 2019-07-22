Former Preston goalkeeper Andrew Lonergan makes Liverpool debut against Sevilla

Former Preston North End goalkeeper Andrew Lonergan made his Liverpool debut in their defeat to Sevilla in Boston on Sunday night.

Lonergan, 35, is training with the Liverpool squad on their United States tour due to the Reds having a shortage of available keepers.

Andrew Lonergan and the Liverpool team ahead of the game against Sevilla in Boston

He was a surprise starter against Sevilla, a game played at Fenway Park - home of Boston Red Sox baseball team.

Lonergan wore the No.75 shirt in the 2-1 defeat, playing the first half before giving way to Simon Mignolet after the interval.

Nolito put the Spanish side ahead in the 38th minute before Divock Origi cancelled it out two minutes before the break with a finish from close range.

Sevilla clinched the win in the final minute as Alejandro Pozo scored into an empty net.

Preston-born Lonergan came through the ranks at Deepdale and made his first-team debut as a 16-year-old in a League Cup tie at Coventry.

He made 232 appearances for North End, scoring with a goal kick in a 1-1 draw at Leicester City in October 2004.

Lonergan left PNE in 2011 to join Leeds United and has since played for Bolton, Wolves and Middlesbrough.

He was able to join Liverpool for their USA tour as a free agent having been released by Boro in May.