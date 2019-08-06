Former Manchester United, Everton and England striker Wayne Rooney to join Derby County as player/coach

Former England international Wayne Rooney will join Derby County in a player/coach role in January.

The ex-Manchester United and Everton striker is currently playing for D.C United in America's MLS and he will return to England in the new year to join the Rams.

Wayne Rooney earns a penalty against Preston

Derby visit Deepdale to play Preston North End on March 21, the reverse fixture at Pride Park coming in November - before Rooney's arrival back on these shores from Washington.

Rooney last played at Deepdale for Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round in February 2015, earning a controversial penalty and scoring it in the Red Devils' 3-1 victory.

In a statement on D.C United's website, 33-year-old Rooney said: "While the decision to move home was a tough one, family is everything to us and we make this change to be closer to the ones we love back in England.

"The opportunity to go back home and start the next step of my career in coaching was the factor that made my mind up.

"I would like to thank everyone at D.C. United for the incredible support my family and I have received over my two seasons at the club."