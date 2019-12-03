Former Crystal Palace owner urges Everton to replace Marco Silva with Leeds' Marcelo Bielsa, Middlesbrough and Preston North End rumoured to be interested in Northampton Town goalkeeper, Fulham eye January move for Leicester City defender - Championship rumours

Here's all the latest:

Middlesbrough and Preston North End are among a host of sides rumoured to be keen on Northampton Town goalkeeper David Cornell, who was previously an U21 international with Wales. (Football Insider)

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has urged Everton to replace Marco Silva with Leeds' Marcelo Bielsa, as the Toffees' sit just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Newcastle United are rumoured to be ready to accept offers in the region of £15m for their striker Dwight Gayle, who is said to be a target of Leeds United after scoring 24 goals on loan with West Brom last season. (Telegraph)

Scouts from both Brighton and Sheffield Wednesday were said to be at Benfica's clash against Maritimo last weekend, where the former's striker Carlos Vinicius netted a hat-trick. (A Bola via Sports Witness)

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has urged Everton to replace Marco Silva with Leeds' Marcelo Bielsa, as the Toffees' sit just two points clear of the relegation zone. (talkSPORT)

Luton Town are said to be keeping tabs on Aldershot Town sensation Ethan Chislet, but could face stiff competition from the likes of Bournemouth and Forest Green. (Team Talk)

Celtic look set to sign right-back loanee Moritz Bauer on a permanent deal from his parent club Stoke City, with their new manager Michael Collins said to have deemed the player surplus to requirements. (Daily Record)

Ex-Sheffield United and Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock is said to have been lined up as the next Middlesbrough manager, should they lose patience and sack struggling Jonathan Woodgate. (Wales Online)

Fulham are understood to be readying a January swoop for Leicester City defender James Justin, who they are hopeful will be willing to join on a loan deal. (The 72)

Aston Villa could look to sign Millwall winger Jed Wallace in January, but would have to fork out around £10m to secure his services in the upcoming transfer window. (Express)