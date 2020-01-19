Former Celtic winger Scott Sinclair impresses Preston North End boss on his Deepdale debut

Scott Sinclair's home debut for Preston North End caught the eye of Lilywhites manager Alex Neil.

The winger played the full 90 minutes of the 2-1 victory over Charlton Athletic at Deepdale on Saturday, showing flashes of what he is all about.

Scott Sinclair in action on his Preston home debut against Charlton

After signing from Celtic on a two-and-a-half year deal, Sinclair had made his first appearance as an 80th minute substitute at Blackburn Rovers on January 11.

He featured in a midweek bounce game to sharpen his fitness and Neil saw fit to throw him in from the start against the Addicks.

Neil said: "He started on merit and I thought he put a polished performance in.

"Scott has tidy feet, his first touch on the far side sucked two of their players towards the ball and then he played a one-two with Daniel Johnson to get straight out.

"He has two or three opportunities on the break from that inside rail, he could have had two penalties.

"The pleasing thing is that he will get even better with the more games he plays."

After being eased in at Blackburn, a full week's training was clearly of benefit to Sinclair.

Neil was not surprised to see him get through the game.

"These lads are real athletes these days," said Neil.

"Scott is a proper specimen, if you look at him he is ripped - he can get up and down the pitch.

"He played the full 90 minutes having previously played one game in three months. That is the true test of a professional."