Football gossip: Man Utd line up Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s replacement | Isco/Christian Eriksen swap deal on cards | Matty Longstaff to get new deal at Newcastle

Today’s football rumours centre on Manchester United’s pivotal clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday – and the possible consequences for boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if the Red Devils are beaten.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could face the sack within two weeks, with Manchester United to replace him with Massimiliano Allegri, according to Italian reports.

Tuttosport says ex-Juventus boss Allegri is close to signing a deal, and wants to be on his way to Old Trafford within the next fortnight, to give him as much time as possible to turn United’s season around.

Reports say Solskjaer will be sacked if United lose to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Allegri would be keen on signing Juve’s Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic if he joins United, Tuttosport says.

Tottenham are eyeing Real Madrid star Isco for the January transfer window as they resign themselves to losing Christian Eriksen, Spanish website ElDesmarque reports.

With Eriksen having rejected offers for an improved contract from Spurs, the star midfielder looks set to depart, most likely to Real Madrid.

The two clubs could make a deal, with 27-year-old Isco – who has struggled to play under manager Zinedine Zidane – the likely target for Tottenham.

Arsenal are set to swoop for Real Madrid’s Lucas Vazquez in the January transfer window, the Daily Express reports.

Newcastle United are moving to hold onto Matty Longstaff by offering him a new five-year deal. The midfielder is out of contract next summer, with a handful of clubs reportedly monitoring the 19-year-old, especially after he scored the winner against Manchester United recently, the Daily Mail says.

Everton are interested in Bolton pair Ronan Darcy and Dennis Politic. The teenage attackers have been rushed into the Wanderers side this season and have shone for the third-tier outfit.