Fixture switch gave Preston North End boss Alex Neil the chance to run the rule over Hull City

Preston North End boss Alex Neil was able to run the rule first-hand over tonight’s opponents Hull City when they played at Middlesbrough.

The Tigers’ visit to the Riverside Stadium was moved to Sunday for live television broadcast and it gave Neil the opportunity to study them in person.

He saw Hull fight back from being 2-0 down to draw 2-2, taking advantage of having an extra man after Marvin Johnson was sent off for Boro.

Neil said: “It is always good when you can get to watch a team live.

“For 37 minutes Middlesbrough were very good and restricted Hull, then the sending-off changed the game.

“Hull opened the pitch up well and you sensed they were going to get something. They have dangerous players – Jarrod Bowen is one of the top scorers in the league and Kamil Grosicki on the other side is a real threat too.”

Bowen, 22, has scored 12 goals this season – he netted both at Boro on Sunday – and is on the radar of Premier League clubs.

After one win in their first seven league games, Hull have picked up under Grant McCann who took over as manager from Nigel Adkins in the summer.

They recently won three games on the bounce, a run ended by a home defeat to West Bromwich.